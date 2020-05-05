COVID-19: Rapid PCR test of 7 people found positive in Goa, says CM Sawant

While speaking to ANI on May 13, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant spoke on COVID-19 update in the state.

He said, "Rapid PCR test of seven persons has been found positive today (May 13).

All seven persons came to Goa from Mumbai, they all are asymptomatic." "They have been put under quarantine.

Their samples have been sent to Goa Medical College for confirmatory test," Goa CM added.