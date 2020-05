49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 08:20s - Published 4 days ago 49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake Fresh off an appearance at Super Bowl LIV - 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner, opens up about: studying Bobby Wagner’s game, gravitating towards the Mamba Mentality mindset, how to maintain training during quarantine, playing alongside his brother at BYU and more! 0

