Staying organized for your health Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 weeks ago Staying organized for your health A study from the United Nations surveyed people in 15 countries, including the U.S., and found that 41% of at-home workers called themselves "highly stressed." A good way to avoid stress while working at home is to make a list every day, and remember to stay organized. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Staying organized for your health NATIONS SURVEYED PEOPLE IN 15COUNTRIES...INCLUDING THE U.S...AND FOUND 41-PERCENT OF AT-HOMEWORKERS CALLED THEMSELVES"HIGHLY STRESSED."ONE WAY TO TRY AND MINIMIZESTRESS IS BY STAYINGORGANIZED...AND MANAGING YOUR TIME WELL.THE ONLINE MAGAZINE "WORK ATHOME MOMS"...HAS TIPS ON HOW TO DO IT.IT SAYS...CREATE A CLEAN AND DESIGNATEDWORKSPACE.AND MAKE A LIST AT THE START OFEACH WORKDAY...OF WHAT YOU HOPE TO ACCOMPLISH.ORGANIZING YOUR THOUGHTS IS AGOOD WAY TO RELIEVE STRESSABOUT THE DAY AHEAD.AND FINALLY...SCREEN YOUR CALLS.JUST BECAUSE YOU'RE AT HOME...DOESN'T MEAN YOU SHOULD BETAKING PERSONAL CALLS FROMFRIENDS OR RELATIVES.THAT'S AN EASY WAY TO GET OFF-TASK...FALL BEHIND... AND THAT CANULTIMATELY STRESS YOU OUT.ACROSS THE COUNTRY...OFFICIALS ARE TRYING TO MAK





You Might Like

Tweets about this