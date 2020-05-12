House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill On May 12, House Democrats unveiled a new sweeping COVID-19 stimulus bill called the Heroes Act.

If passed, the proposed relief package would cost more than $3 trillion, the largest relief package in history.

Nearly $1 trillion would go to state and local governments, and $200 billion would go to hazard pay for essential workers.

$75 trillion would go towards expanding COVID-19 testing, tracing and isolation efforts.

It would also fund a new round of direct payments, up to $6,000 per household, for eligible Americans.

The House is expected to vote on the legislation this coming Friday, but Republicans have warned that it has no chance of passing.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi believes the bill is necessary and that “the American people are worth it.” Nancy Pelosi, via CBS News