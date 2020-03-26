Best-Sounding Motorcycles Of All Time
The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum digs out these motorcycle sirens—MV Agusta’s 500cc GP bike, Honda’s RC161, a Seeley-Kawasaki mash-up, a single-cylinder Matchless G50, and the Britten V1000.Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/best-sounding-motorcycles-of-all-time/Videography/Edit: Bert Beltran / SpaceMob StudioPhotography: Matthew Jones