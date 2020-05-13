Global  

Goats invade California neighborhood

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:34s
Goats in a San Jose, California neighborhood were able to bring down an electric fence and stroll through the streets surprising nearby residents.

In order to lead the goats back to where they were supposed to be, neighbors had to open a side gate.

Luckily no one was hurt, but one yard had minor damage.



A tribe of 200 goats descend upon California neighborhood

About 200 goats that are used for eating brush after wildfires, escaped and ran through the streets...
USATODAY.com


Goats got loose and ran around a San Jose, California neighborhood on Tuesday. A homeowner's association brought in the animals to eat dead grass on the hillside, but the goats got through a fence,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami
A San Jose neighborhood that uses goats to eat dead grass, got overrun with them when they knocked down a fence and took to the streets.

Credit: CBS4 Miami