Tinder date results in trip to the E.R.

When you sign up for Tinder and start swiping, you never know what to expect.if you’re like TikTok user Samara Hnaien, you might just end up in the emergency room.The 22-year-old Australian recently matched with 23-year-old Charles Harris and decided to meet up with him.“As everything is shut [due to the pandemic], the date was just Samara coming over to my house to hang out,” Harris told BuzzFeed.“The date was going very well, so we ended up kissing…”.prior to Hnaien coming over, Harris decided to eat a peanut butter sandwich.

What he didn’t know was that Hnaien had a bad peanut allergy.“My whole mouth started tingling mid-kissing basically, which is the first sign to me that I’m having a reaction," Hnaien explained.she instructed Harris to inject her EpiPen in her thigh.

After that, they called an ambulance and went to the emergency room together."He was really caring and genuine and made me feel at easeand kept reassuring me to not feel embarrassed ... It’s a prettyconfronting experience stabbing someone with an EpiPen".Both Hnaien and Harris told BuzzFeed that they plan on seeing each other again.

Hopefully next time Harris will skip the peanut butter in favor of jelly