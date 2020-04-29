Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
The Union government has announced measures to give relief to the real estate sector amid the severe slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
As part of the economic stimulus announced by the government, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that registration and completion dates of projects under Real Estate Regulatory Authority have been extended by 6 months.
Watch the full video for more.