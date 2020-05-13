Global  

Worried about returning to work? Here's what you may find

Worried about returning to work? Here's what you may find

Worried about returning to work? Here's what you may find

This is bananas.

Nine weeks of rotting in an office desk drawer during lockdown has turned this banana into a dark, shriveled thing.

Glasgow, Scotland, woman Mhairi-Louise Brennan rushed to work after realizing she had left behind a piece of fruit.

