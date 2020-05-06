Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Gen Z Will Be Hit Hardest by Economic Fallout From COVID-19, Data Suggests Generation Z, which the Pew Research Center defines as anyone born after 1997, makes up 24% of employees in the industries most affected by the pandemic.

Senior Researcher Richard Fry, via CNN The Resolution Foundation’s research suggests that pandemic-related layoffs could affect Gen Z's long-term pay and job prospects.

Today’s graduates in the United Kingdom are 13% less likely to be employed in three years when compared to a pandemic-free scenario.

The U.S. economy also lost 20.5 million jobs in April, with the unemployment rate being the highest for teenagers aged 16-19 at 31.9%.

