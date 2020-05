Dow Closes Down Over 500 Points After Powell Speech Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:47s - Published 59 minutes ago Dow Closes Down Over 500 Points After Powell Speech The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 500 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both declined as well, following less than optimistic comments from Jerome Powell Wednesday. 0

