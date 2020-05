17-Year-Old Arrested For Death Of Teen Girl Shot In The Head Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:08s - Published 40 minutes ago 17-Year-Old Arrested For Death Of Teen Girl Shot In The Head CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports Thalys Oliveira, who turns 18 years old in two weeks, is charged with manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray. 0

Recent related news from verified sources 15-Year-Old Miami Girl, Arya Gray, Dies After Being Shot In The Head ‘By Her Friend’ Says Distraught Mother A Miami mother is grieving the loss of her 15-year-old daughter after the teen was shot in the head...

