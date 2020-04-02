Global  

Covid update: ₹3100 crore from PM-CARES; China vs Australia; Delhi metro preps

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:20s - Published
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi allotting a sum of Rs 3,100 crore for the Covid fight from the PM-CARES fund, to Maharashtra nearing the 26,000-mark with respect to total infections so far - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started preparing for resumption of services by carrying out maintenance and cleanliness work.

Also, a political war of words has broken out over the economic stimulus announced by the Union government.

Internationally, there is a face-off brewing between China and Australia.

