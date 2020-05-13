Global  

91-Year-Old Revere Woman Recovering From Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:26s - Published
A resident of the Jack Satter House is back home after surviving COVID-19.

WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

