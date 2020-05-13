Walmart Announced Second Bonus To Employees

Walmart announced another cash bonus to its hourly workers, happening June 25.

Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time and temporary employees will receive $150.

According to Business Insider, the company has hired more than 200,000 workers since they gave the first cash bonus.

Walmart has also raised the minimum wage for entry-level workers in e-commerce warehouses by $2.

President and CEO of Walmart US John Furner said: "They're [workers] providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs.”