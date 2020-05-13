Killer competition! Orcas get in race off California coast

"At the social heart of orca societies are mothers.

The incredible world of killer whales is seen in this clip from Newport Beach, California.

As her pod’s matriarch, the mother will share her ecological wisdom, maintain social order, teach and protect her offspring, and ensure the success of her pod.

Ironically, despite their fierce appearance, male orcas are “momma’s boys” that will stay with their mothers into adulthood," said the filmer.

The footage was compiled in 2020.