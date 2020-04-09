The best classic white sneakers for every style aesthetic
There are a few wardrobe staples that transcend any personal aesthetic, and the classic white sneaker sits high on that list.From slip-on Vans to high-fashion Alexander McQueen sneakers, white-on-white sneakers will forever be relevant.Arguably one of the most versatile fashion pieces, white sneakers come in a variety of designs, materials, brands and prices.They can be dressed down with jeans and a white tee or dressed up with a suit and still command attention in the best way possible.With a wide range of price points, there’s something for every budget, style profile and function