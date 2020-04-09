The best classic white sneakers for every style aesthetic Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published now The best classic white sneakers for every style aesthetic There are a few wardrobe staples that transcend any personal aesthetic, and the classic white sneaker sits high on that list.From slip-on Vans to high-fashion Alexander McQueen sneakers, white-on-white sneakers will forever be relevant.Arguably one of the most versatile fashion pieces, white sneakers come in a variety of designs, materials, brands and prices.They can be dressed down with jeans and a white tee or dressed up with a suit and still command attention in the best way possible.With a wide range of price points, there’s something for every budget, style profile and function 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jayson Tatum's Rare Sneaker Collection



Here's a look at the best, rarest, and wildest ones from Jayson Tatum's sneaker collection. Jayson shows us some of his favorite shoes, including Chinese New Year edition Nike Air Foamposite One.. Credit: GQ Duration: 01:20 Published on April 9, 2020