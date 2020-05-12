Global  

Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song

Since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry squashed their “bad blood,”.fans of both have been rooting for a collaboration between the two singers.Here are the potential clues Twitter users have pointed out so far:.Perry announced that her next single, which is set to debut on May 15, will be called “Daisies”.Less than two hours later, Swift shared a photo of herself lounging at home.wearing a sweater with — wait for it — daisies on it.A few hours after that, the “American Idol” Twitter account reacted to the news of judge Perry’s new music.“We can’t wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row,” the account wrote.Fans noted that the extremely specific number “1,989” simply must be a reference to Swift’s “1989” album.Perry also shared a photo of daisy shoes to Instagram.“I don’t wanna be a clown but ma’am,” one user wrote.“It’s hard to ignore at this point,” another said

