Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:26s - Published now Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song Since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry squashed their “bad blood,”.fans of both have been rooting for a collaboration between the two singers.Here are the potential clues Twitter users have pointed out so far:.Perry announced that her next single, which is set to debut on May 15, will be called “Daisies”.Less than two hours later, Swift shared a photo of herself lounging at home.wearing a sweater with — wait for it — daisies on it.A few hours after that, the “American Idol” Twitter account reacted to the news of judge Perry’s new music.“We can’t wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row,” the account wrote.Fans noted that the extremely specific number “1,989” simply must be a reference to Swift’s “1989” album.Perry also shared a photo of daisy shoes to Instagram.“I don’t wanna be a clown but ma’am,” one user wrote.“It’s hard to ignore at this point,” another said 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend