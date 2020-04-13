Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual

Dot com.

You have a chance to help feed students during their summer vacation.

"food 4 families" is an annual 5-k race in brazil.

This year's race is a "virtual" run.

Registration is 20-dollars.

You can walk or run sometime during memorial weekend.

All the proceeds will help provide food for clay county students during the summer.

"it occurs to me that we're all shut in.

There's limits as to what we can do, but this one way where we can all reach out where the need is great."

Those who participate can share their results on the 5-k's facebook page.

