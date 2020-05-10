Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Jordan Gets Questioned On His Leadership

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Michael Jordan Gets Questioned On His Leadership

Michael Jordan Gets Questioned On His Leadership

ESPN released a documentary, “The Last Dance,” highlighting Michael Jordan’s career.

Jordan is known as one of the greatest players in the NBA, competing for 15 seasons and winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

According to Business Insider, Jordan was once asked if his drive to win “ruined any chance of having a reputation as a nice guy.” The famous basketball player said “leadership had a price” and he had to challenge people and push them to be better.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Michael Jordan was the greatest leader in sports history

Skip Bayless: Michael Jordan was the greatest leader in sports historyIn yesterday's episode of the 'The Last Dance,' we saw a closer look at Michael Jordan's leadership...
FOX Sports - Published

Unanswered questions remain over the death of Michael Jordan's dad

Unanswered questions remain over the death of Michael Jordan's dadWherever Michael Jordan went, James Jordan was close behind.The NBA superstar's number one fan was...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Broussard on why MJ is the GOAT: Jordan let no one else win until he was done [Video]

Broussard on why MJ is the GOAT: Jordan let no one else win until he was done

FOX NBA Analyst Christ Broussard on why Michael Jordan is the greatest of all-time: Jordan let no one else win until he was done. Broussard was reacting to ESPN's 'The Last Dance' documentary.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:53Published
Michael Jordan Game-Worn Shoes Sell For Record Price [Video]

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Shoes Sell For Record Price

A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn Air Jordan 1 sneakers sold for $560,000 at auction, a record according to Sotheby's.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published