Wildfires burn in Collier County

In San Diego, Im BREAKING NEWS-FAMILIES ARE EVACUATED AND ROADSARE SHUT DOWN RIGHT NOW INCOLLIER COUNTY...BECAUSE OF FOURBRUSH FIRES IN THE GOLDEN GATEESTATES AREA, TOTALING AT LEAST400 ACRES.SEVERAL AGENCIES ARE ON SCENERIGHT NOW, TRYING TO PUT OUTTHESE DANGEROUS FLAMES.

OurMETEORLOGIZTS DEREK AND CINDYHAVE BEEN WARNING SOMETHING LIKETHIS COULD APEN FOR FOR DAYSSI AM PATRICK NOLAN.AND I AM JANE MONREAL.AND FIREFIGHTERS IN OTHER LOCALCOUNTIES ARE ALSO BATTLINGFIRES.IN COLLIER- THERE’S HEAVY SMOKEIN THE AREA, AND YOU’LL EVEN BEABLE TO SEE IT ALONG THEHIGHWAY.WE’RE ALSO MONITORING A BRUSHFIRE NEAR SEARS ROAD IN HENDRYCOUNTY.IT HAS ALREADY BURNED 250 ACRES.IT’S 60-PERCENT CONTAINED.STATE ROAD 29...FROM SEARS ROADTO COUNTY ROAD 832 ARE SHUT DOWNINBOTH DIRECTIONS.FIREFIGHTERS IN LEE COUNTY AREAT THE SCENE OF A FIRE IN FORTMYERS.

IT’S SMALLER THAN THEREST, AT ABOUT FIVE TO EIGHTACRES.

BOTH WESTBOUND ANDEASTBOUND STATE ROAD 82...BETWEEN GRIFFIN DRIVE ANDGATEWAY BOULEVARD... ARECLOSED...WHILE CREWS WORK TO PUTIT OUT.LET’S SEND IT OVER TO CHIEFMETEROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY.

HE’SBEEN FOLLOWING THESE CONDITIONSFOR DAYS NOW.

