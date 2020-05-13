Michael Jordan Gets Questioned On His Leadership

ESPN released a documentary, “The Last Dance,” highlighting Michael Jordan’s career.

Jordan is known as one of the greatest players in the NBA, competing for 15 seasons and winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

According to Business Insider, Jordan was once asked if his drive to win “ruined any chance of having a reputation as a nice guy.” The famous basketball player said “leadership had a price” and he had to challenge people and push them to be better.

He said: “You ask all my teammates: 'The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn't do.'”