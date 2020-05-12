Global  

Bailee Madison Chats About Directing The Music Video For New Hope Club's Single, "Worse"

Bailee Madison Chats About Directing The Music Video For New Hope Club's Single, 'Worse'

Bailee Madison has worked with a number of the industry's biggest stars and Hollywood powerhouses.

She has established an impressive resume with roles in countless films and tv series.

Madison is also getting into work behind the camera, including directing the music video for the New Hope Club song, "Worse." While filming, she reunited with her former "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars, who make guest appearances in the video.

