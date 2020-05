Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida Open To Hosting All Sports Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published 9 hours ago Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida Open To Hosting All Sports DeSantis, who is still rolling out the first phase of the state’s economic recovery effort amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday he will lift restrictions so teams would be welcome to train and play games in empty stadiums in Florida. 0

