Charity Rejects 6ix9ine's $200K Donation, Katy Perry Unveils Album Release Date and More | Billboard News
|
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Charity Rejects 6ix9ine's $200K Donation, Katy Perry Unveils Album Release Date and More | Billboard News
A charity rejects 6ix9ine's $200,000 donation, Katy Perry announces the release date for her new album and Blue Ivy jams out to her mom Beyoncé's music.
This is Billboard News Now, rounding out the top news stories in music for Wednesday, May 13th.