Republican Mike Garcia Beats Christy Smith In Special Election

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Republican Mike Garcia won the special election for California’s 25th congressional district.

State Assemblywoman Christy Smith lost but congratulated Garcia for his win.

According to Business Insider, the district was flipped in 2018 by Democrat Rep.

Katie Hill.

Hill resigned from the House after dozens of explicit photos of her were published online.

Text messages also published appeared to show Hill participating in a poluamourous relationship with one of her campaign staffers.

