Hollywood Bowl Cancels Season

(CNN) The famed Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles announced Wednesday it will not open for the 2020 season.

The venue says the decision was made "in response to the latests guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences, and staff from the spread of Covid-19." With a seating capacity of over 17,000, the Hollywood Bowl hosts about 110 concerts each summer and is one of the largest outdoor amphitheaters in the world, according the venue.