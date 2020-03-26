MSU Classes Resumes

Global  

Mississippi State University will be resuming classes with Covid-19 Precautions in order.

Mississippi state university leaders continue plans to resume in-person classes this fall.

The university's covid-19 task force is releasing guidelines to help transition back to campus.

Those guidelines include changing the academic calendar to minimize disruptions.

Cleaning and disfencting will also be increased in buildings.

Face coverings will continue to be used.

Covid-19 testing and contact tracing will also be used if needed.

The university also plans to try mixtures of hybrid, online and face to face instruction.

The task force is considering alternative best practices for campus life, athletics, and public outreach.

As of right now, classes will begin at m-s-u on august 18th.




