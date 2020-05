State Comptroller: 20% statewide education cuts could be reality.

61 BILLION DOLLARS..THAT'S WHATGOVERNOR CUOMOSAYS THE STATENEEDS IN AID FROMWASHINGTON.HE SAYS THE MONEYWILL HELP FUNDLOCALGOVERNMENTS,WHICH IN TURN FUNDFIRST RESPONDERS.BUT WHAT ABOUTWESTERN NEWYORK...7 EYWITNESS NEWSREPORTER HANNAHBUEHLER TAKES ACLOSER LOOK AT THETRICKLE DOWNEFFECT..OF COVID 19..SOT: DINAPOLIIF WE DON'T GET THATMONEY FROM THESTATE WE COULD BESEEING SERIOUS CUTSTHAT WILL TRICKLEDOWN TO THE LOCALLEVELCOMING OUT OFCOVID-19 COULD BE AFISCAL NIGHTMAREFOR THE STATE OFNEW YORKSOT: NEW YORK IS AT A61 BILLION DOLLARFUNDING GAP ANDTHAT IS A VERY VERYSERIOUS FUNDINGGAPTHAT IS ACCORDINGTO GOV.

CUOMO IFTHE STATE DOES NOTRECEIVE HELP FROMTHE FEDERALGOVERNMENT TO THETUNE OF BILLIONS OFDOLLARS...SOT: THE STATEFUNDS LOCALGOVERNMENTS IF THESTATE DOESN'T HAVEMONEY WHO GETSCUTFIREFIGHTERS,POLICE, SCHOOLSBUT WHAT COULDTHAT MEAN FORPARTS OF WESTERNNEW YORKI TALKED WITH STATECOMPTROLLERTHOMAS DINAPOLI ONSKYPE TODAY WHOTELLS ME AS MUCH AS$8.2 BILLION WOULDBE CUT FROM AID TOLOCALITIES SPENDINGSOT: CERTAINLY INTERMS OF SCHOOLSWE COULD BE TALKINGABOGUT 20%REDUCTIONA 20% STATEWIDEREDUCTION INTEACHERS, AIDS, ANDSCHOOL FUNDINGAND DINAPOLI SAYSCUTS WOULDN'T STOPTHEREAND COULDTRICKLE IN TO FIRSTRESPONDERS, POLICE, FIRE AND EMSSOT: ON TOP OF IT IFTHE STATE HAS TOCUT LOCAL AIDEXPECTED GODFORBID WE HAVE TOLAY OFF FRONT LINEWORKERS WHAT KINDOF REWARD IS THATFOR THEEXTRAORDINARYWORK THEY HAVEDONEDINAPOLI SAYS IF ITCOMES DOWN TO THISTHE CUTS WOULD BETO THE SCHOOLDISTRICTS AND THEDISTRICT WOULDDECIDE HOW TOHANDLE LAYOFFS.AS IT RELATES TOTOWNS AND VILLAGESFOR FIRE, POLICE ANDEMS CUTS WOULD BETO THE MUNICIPALITYWE TOOK THESEQUESTIONS TOAMHERST TOWNSUPERVISOR BRIANKULPAWHO HAS BEEN AT THEFOREFRONT OF THISISSUESOT: WE WILL NOT BECUTTING FIRE POLICEFIRST RESPONDERSKULPA SAYS AMHERSTWOULD DOEVERYTHING IN ITSPOWER NOT TO CUTESSENTIAL WORKERSSOT: LOOK ATPOWER NOT TO CUTESSENTIAL WORKERSSOT: LOOK ATRETIREMENTS, PUT AFREEZE ON HIRINGBUT THE OUTLOOKFOR THE STATEACCORDING TODINAPOLI IS BLEAKSOT: YOU OFTENCANNOT GET AROUNDHAVING TO CUTPERSONELLSOT: COULD IT BETHAT PEOPLE GETLAID OFF?THAT IS A VERYSTRONG POSSIBILITYHANNAH BUEHLER7EWN