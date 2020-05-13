Global  

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Get your ticket today, for a chance to win the st.

Jude dream home in lexington.

This year's 400- thousand dollar home, is under construction in the homeplace subdivision off polo club boulevard, in the hamburg area.

The home has four bedrooms..

And two and a half baths...with a walkout, unfinished basement.

Raffle ticket's are only 100-dollars each...and you can buy more than one.

All the money goes to st.

Jude to help children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Go to dreamhome- dot-org right now to get your tickets today...don't wait...get those tickets while they last.

The drawing for the home and other great prizes, is august 13th.




