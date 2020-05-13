Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK government restarts English housing market

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
UK government restarts English housing market

UK government restarts English housing market

Buyers and renters in England will be able to move house again from Wednesday under plans set out by the government to re-start a real estate market all but frozen by virus restrictions, UK housing minister Robert Jenrick said in a briefing on Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK government restarts English housing market

While people in the middle of buying a house have been allowed to move if "reasonably necessary" during the coronavirus lockdown which began in March, property viewings were halted and estate agents' offices closed to the public.

"Today we reopen, we restart and we renew the housing market and the construction industry to protect lives, to save jobs and to begin rebuilding our economy," Jenrick said in Wednesday's (May 13) daily Government briefing on the coronavirus.

It meant, he said, anyone who was not self-isolating could move any time and for any reason.

Setting out guidelines for England, Jenrick said estate agents' offices could open, buyers and renters would be able to view properties in person, show-homes could open and conveyancers and removals firms could return to work as long as social distancing guidelines were followed.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Jenrick: New plan to restart, reopen and renew the housing market [Video]

Robert Jenrick: New plan to restart, reopen and renew the housing market

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announces the updated coronavirus figures as of today and tells the daily coronavirus press conference that the Government aims to "restart, reopen and renew" the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published