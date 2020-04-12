Rollerball movie (1975) - James Caan, John Houseman, Maud Adams Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:05s - Published 2 days ago Rollerball movie (1975) - James Caan, John Houseman, Maud Adams Rollerball movie trailer (1975) - Plot synopsis: In a corporate-controlled future, an ultra-violent sport known as Rollerball represents the world, and one of its powerful athletes is out to defy those who want him out of the game. Director: Norman Jewison Writers: William Harrison, William Harrison Stars: James Caan, John Houseman, Maud Adams Genre: Action, Science-Fiction 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rich Mills Rollerball starring James Caan is a remarkable movie and if you haven't seen it then you should drop everything and… https://t.co/fliG4jBVSb 7 hours ago Peter Kaufman @Foone The movie "Rollerball", (the 1975 original), featured a "bubble memory" computer! And James Caan and Sir Ra… https://t.co/bGsmWyIPw7 5 days ago SuzyQ8 Rollerball Official Trailer #1 - James Caan Movie (1975) HD - YouTube#😱😰😤🤜🏽🤑😈😡🤑 https://t.co/qY2Rm18Bcx 1 week ago GR8 Eats @therachelife @danielhenney @Jaici8 Toccata and Fugue in D Minor! First heard it in the Movie Rollerball with James Caan, circa 1975! 1 week ago Cleveland2 @Abraxsys Rollerball with James Caan...Futuristic world sport like soccer....they made roller derby movie basically 1 week ago