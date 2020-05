All LA County Retailers Can Reopen For Curbside Pickup, Officials Say Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:28s - Published 30 minutes ago All LA County Retailers Can Reopen For Curbside Pickup, Officials Say Officials continued to ease lockdown orders in Los Angeles County Wednesday, announcing that all retailers can now reopen for curbside pickup. 0

