Alameda County OKs Tesla Reopening; Demonstrators Show Support Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:50s - Published 7 minutes ago Alameda County OKs Tesla Reopening; Demonstrators Show Support Alameda County has given the green light to Tesla over its move to reopen the Fremont assembly plant, and demonstrators came out Wednesday to support the company and demand more reopenings in the region. Juliette Goodrich reports. (5/13/20) 0

Trump sides with Elon Musk, says California should allow Tesla plant to open 'NOW' President Donald Trump showed support Tuesday for Tesla CEO Elon Musk restarting operations at his...

