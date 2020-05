The Bakersfield Fox Theater helping employee find love

The sign said "Looking for the Shrek to my Princess Fiona DM on IG FindAllyLove.

OF ITS EMPLOYEES FINDLOVE... IN QUITE THEUNCONVENTIONAL WAY.WE'VE TOLD YOU BEFORE ABOUT THE'MARQUEE INSPIREDPROGRAM' ... WHERE RESIDENTS CANPAY 200-DOLLARSTO PUT THEIR MESSAGE ON THEMARQUEE FOR 24 HOURS.BUT YESTERDAY -- THE BOSSESDECIDED TO HAVE A LITTLE FUNWITHIT.THE SIGN READ... "LOOKING FORTHE SHREK TO MY PRINCESSFIONA...D-M ON INSTAGRAM... @ FIND ALLYLOVE."THE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT SAYS ALLYIS 25... LOVES TO SING... ANDLIKES PINEAPPLE ON HER PIZZA.TODAY -- WE SPOKE WITH ALLY...TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUTHOW THIS IDEA CAME ABOUT -- ANDWHAT SHE'S HOPING FOR THEFUTURE.HERE'S A PREVIEW."THEY KNOW MY DATING STORIES.THEYKNOW I'VE BEEN UNLUCKY IN LOVE.SO FINALLY, I WAS LIKE, WHATABOUT SHREK?

THIS JUST REMINDSME OF WHEN HE HAD TO PICKBACHELORETTE 1, 2AND 3.

FROM THERE, IT WAS JUSTLIKE, ALRIGHT I'M LOOKING FOR MYSHREK ANDLET'S SEE IF IT HAPPENS.

AND MYBOSS WAS TOTALLY ON BOARD."THE ACCOUNT HAS MORE THAN 150FOLLOWERS ALREADY... WITHMANY PEOPLE COMMENTING SAYINGTHEY CAN'T WAIT TOSEE HOW THIS PLAYS OUT.LOCAL BUSINESSES... INCLUDING ARESTAURANT,MAKEUP ARTIST, AND FLOWERSHOP... EVEN SAYING THEY'LLDONATE THEIR SERVICES ONCE SHE'SABLE TO GO ON A DATE WITHHER 'SHREK'.YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEWWITH ALLY TOMORROWMORNING ON 23ABC NEWS AT 6 A.M.AND SOME OF YOU HAVE BEENPUTTING SOME UNIQUE ANDSOMETIMES CONTROVERSIAL MESSAGESON THE MARQUEE.WELL -- YOU HAVE A CHANCE TOCONTINUING DOING JUST THAT.THE FOX SAYS IT IS NOW ACCEPTINGMARQUEEINSPIRED SUBMISSIONS FROM JULY1-ST UNTIL THE 14-TH.FOR MORE ON PUTTING A MESSAGE ONTHE MARQUEE -- EMAILTHE FOX AT INFO AT THEBAKERSFIELD FOX DOT COM.