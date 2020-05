New program helps local workers get paid Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 hours ago New program helps local workers get paid through layoff aversion program. 0

NEW PROGRAM HELPS LOCAL WORKERS GET PAID WILL CONTINUE TO GET PAID - THANKS TO A NEW PROGRAM. IT'S CALLED THE LAYOFF AVERSION PILOT - AND IT WAS DEVELOPED BY WORKFORCE CONNECTIONS - SOUTHERN NEVADA'S LOCAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD. THE PROGRAM USES 344-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM DETR... ALONG WITH A 100-THOUSAND DOLLAR DONATION FROM BANK OF NEVADA... TO HELP MORE THAN 60 SMALL BUSINESSES CONTINUE PAYING THEIR EMPLOYEES. HERE'S HOW IT WORKS - EMPLOYERS ARE REIMBURSED UP TO 50 PERCENT OF AN EMPLOYEE'S WAGES FROM APRIL 20TH TO JUNE 30TH. EACH EMPLOYER CAN GET UP TO 16-HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR EACH EMPLOYEE - FOR UP TO FIVE EMPLOYEES.





