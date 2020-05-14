Uber driver's teeth

A Nashville dentist is going to fix the teeth of the Uber driver who was carjacked near Cleveland.

Was attacked by her passenger at knifepoint last week, now has something to smile about.

A nashville dentist who heard carolina vargas' story has agreed to fix her serious injuries for free.

Vargas was giving christopher miller an uber ride from cleveland, tennessee to nashville, when he attacked her at knifepoint.

She jumped out of the speeding car to escape, knocking out three of her teeth.

She says she had a blood clot in her brain, and has dozens of bruises and scrapes from the fall.

Doctor steven hernandez says after what she went through, she deserves for something good to happen to her.

"it shocked me and after all the negative information that's out there now i thought, 'with our office open, why not?

We can help this person and why not just throw a little good out in the world?.... oh my god!

I hope god bless you and he multiplies this times ten for your life and your family.

Thank you, thank you so much!"

Miller was arrested in jacksonville, florida.

He's charged with aggravated