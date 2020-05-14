Origami robots that reshape and transform themselves | Jamie Paik
TED
Origami robots that reshape and transform themselves | Jamie Paik
Taking design cues from origami, robotician Jamie Paik and her team created "robogamis": folding robots made out super-thin materials that can reshape and transform themselves.
In this talk and tech demo, Paik shows how robogamis could adapt to achieve a variety of tasks on earth (or in space) and demonstrates how they roll, jump, catapult like a slingshot and even pulse like a beating heart.