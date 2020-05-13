Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars

Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars

Lewis Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history with a £224 million fortune, according to the latest annual figures published by the Sunday Times.

Rory McIlroy is the only other sports star to make the main Rich List rankings, having seen his fortune rise by £32m to £170m on the back of a return to form and a series of sponsorship deals.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport Rich List 2020 as Lewis Hamilton becomes richest UK sportsman in history

Sport Rich List 2020 as Lewis Hamilton becomes richest UK sportsman in historyLewis Hamilton has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for 2020, with his wealth of £224m making him...
Daily Star - Published

Paul Pogba named Premier League's wealthiest star in Sport Rich List 2020

Paul Pogba named Premier League's wealthiest star in Sport Rich List 2020Man Utd star Paul Pogba has been named as the Premier League's wealthiest star in The Sunder Times...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Stars We Need for the Live-Action Hercules Movie [Video]

Top 10 Stars We Need for the Live-Action Hercules Movie

Dreamcasting the live-action “Hercules” is a task for a hero. For this list, we’ll be sharing our picks for who Disney should cast in their upcoming live-action remake of the 1997 animated..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:34Published
Rihanna's one of Britain's richest musicians [Video]

Rihanna's one of Britain's richest musicians

Rihanna is one of Britain's most wealthy musicians, according to The Sunday Times' annual Rich List.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published