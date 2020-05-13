Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars
Lewis Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history with a £224 million fortune, according to the latest annual figures published by the Sunday Times.
Rory McIlroy is the only other sports star to make the main Rich List rankings, having seen his fortune rise by £32m to £170m on the back of a return to form and a series of sponsorship deals.