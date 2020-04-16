Global  

Mo Williams named Alabama State Head Basketball Coach

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
One of the best basketball players to ever come out of Mississippi has his first head coaching job.

A volunteer assistant... at u-- a-b.- - one of the best basketball- players to ever come out of - mississippi... has his first- head coaching job.- jackson native and murrah high- school alum mo williams is now- the head man, at alabama- state... where he brings a- wealth of - experience... from his 14-year- n-b-a career.

- an alabama alum... williams - played for seven different- teams,- in the association... before- finally winning an n-b-a- title, with the cleveland - cavaliers... in his final - season, in- 20-16.-



