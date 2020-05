Amber Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl In Van Zandt County Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 hours ago Amber Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl In Van Zandt County An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 14-year-old WiIlow Sirmans. Police are looking for Austen Walker, 21, in connection with Sirmans' abduction. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend