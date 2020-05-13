Global  

Garcetti: Los Angeles County Is Not Going To Be On Lockdown For 3 Months, Reopening Will Be Gradual

Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday reiterated that the city and county would not be shut down for another three months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, again clarifying statements made Tuesday by Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

