We're Open: Broken Spoke Bike Studio

LOCAL BIKE SHOP INGREEN BAY... NBC 26'SCHANCELLORJOHNSON HAS MOREFROM BROKEN SPOKEBIKE STUDIO.AS LOCALBUSINESSESCONTINUE TO DEALWITH THE IMPACT OFCOVID-19 ONE TYPEOF TRADE CONTINUESTO PEDAL ON...Although theres a lot ofbusiness that are hurting,the bike industry is notone of them and right nowit seems to be through theroofAND AS TEMPURATESCONTINUE TO RISE...SO DOES BUSINESS...Its always going to bebusy for us, as weather isgetting better, people aregetting cabin fever andjust trying to get outside.WHILE MANY PEOPLEHAVE TURNED TOBIKING FOREXCERCISE DURINGTHE PANDEMIC,THEY'RE CONSIDEREDESSENTIAL FOR ADIFFERENT REASONA lot of people do rely oncylcing for not only fitneesbut also commuting.

Justlike we would considerany auto body shop wouldbe essesntial to gettingpeople to work so withcylcing too.BROKEN SPOKE BIKESTUDIO INDOWNTOWN GREENBAY IS ONE OF THEMORE POPULAR BIKESHOPS IN THE AREAAND THEY CREDIT ITTO...Location, location,location..

We're reallyhappy to have this primespot on the boardwalkdown here.

Withdowntown blossoming itsreally a good spot to be.Theres a lot of good stuffgoing on down here, thebike shop is just one ofthe many things.

But nowhaving the store open justmakes things so muchbetter im so happy to seethings starting to comeopen.AND FOR CUSTOMERSLIKE PETER, THEY'RESTARTING TO FINETUNE THEIR BIKESJUST IN TIME FOR THESPRINGMy wife is a fare weatherbiker so once we hit the70's I think she will becoming along and we'llboth be getting outtogethwer..IN DOWNTOWNGREEN BAYWITH W-I-A-AACTIVITIES CANCELEDTHIS SPRING DUE TO