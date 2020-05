13 MVP: Pastel Schway wins Scholastic Art & Writing Award for fantasy novel Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:10s - Published 2 weeks ago 13 MVP: Pastel Schway wins Scholastic Art & Writing Award for fantasy novel Pastel Schway, a 15 year-old sophomore at Nevada Connections Academy, just won a silver medal in the prestigious Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for her published fantasy novel, "Empire of Embers." 0

