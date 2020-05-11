WMAR-2 News Weather at 11 Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:37s - Published now WMAR-2 News Weather at 11 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WMAR-2 News Weather at 11 Variable wind. Thursday Partlysunny, with a high near 67.Light southeast wind becomingsouth 5 to 9 mph in themorning. Thursday Night Aslight chance of showersbefore 2am. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 58.Southwest wind around 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%. Friday A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2pm. Mostly sunny, witha high near 82. Southwest wind9 to 13 mph, with gusts ashigh as 25 mph. Chance ofprecipitation is 40%. FridayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 62.Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is30%. Saturday A chance ofshowers, mainly after 2pm.Partly sunny, with a high near78. Chance of precipitation is30%. Saturday Night A chanceof showers. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 57. Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Sunday A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 72. Chance ofprecipitation is 40%. SundayNight Showers likely. Mostlycloudy, with a low around 61.Chance of precipitation is60%. Monday A chance ofshowers. Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 72. Chance ofprecipitation is 40%. MondayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 54. Chance ofprecipitation is 30%. TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near69. Tuesday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 54.Wednesday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 75.THERE'S A NEW RESIDENT HE



Recent related news from verified sources South Today weather presenters take on BBC news theme challenge BBC Local News: Hampshire -- BBC South Today's weather presenters have recorded their own version of...

BBC Local News - Published 3 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (5/13)



Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:28 Published now 10News Weather With Meteorologist Angelica Campos



10News Weather With Meteorologist Angelica Campos Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:52 Published 3 hours ago