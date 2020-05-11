Global  

WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Variable wind.

Thursday Partlysunny, with a high near 67.Light southeast wind becomingsouth 5 to 9 mph in themorning.

Thursday Night Aslight chance of showersbefore 2am.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 58.Southwest wind around 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Friday A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.

Mostly sunny, witha high near 82.

Southwest wind9 to 13 mph, with gusts ashigh as 25 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

FridayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 62.Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Saturday A chance ofshowers, mainly after 2pm.Partly sunny, with a high near78.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Saturday Night A chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 57.

Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Sunday A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SundayNight Showers likely.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 61.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Monday A chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

MondayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 54.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near69.

Tuesday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 54.Wednesday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 75.THERE'S A NEW RESIDENT HE



