WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
|
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:37s - Published
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
Variable wind.
Thursday Partlysunny, with a high near 67.Light southeast wind becomingsouth 5 to 9 mph in themorning.
Thursday Night Aslight chance of showersbefore 2am.
Mostly cloudy,with a low around 58.Southwest wind around 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.
Friday A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.
Mostly sunny, witha high near 82.
Southwest wind9 to 13 mph, with gusts ashigh as 25 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.
FridayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 62.Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Saturday A chance ofshowers, mainly after 2pm.Partly sunny, with a high near78.
Chance of precipitation is30%.
Saturday Night A chanceof showers.
Mostly cloudy,with a low around 57.
Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Sunday A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 72.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.
SundayNight Showers likely.
Mostlycloudy, with a low around 61.Chance of precipitation is60%.
Monday A chance ofshowers.
Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 72.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.
MondayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 54.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near69.
Tuesday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 54.Wednesday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 75.THERE'S A NEW RESIDENT HE