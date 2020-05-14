Utica City FC to hold online soccer camps

None quite like this one.

The team announced today they will be hosting free online soccer camps beginning next monday - may 18.

There will be three separate one-hour training sessions per day at noon - one and two p-m and they will be available via zoom video chat.

Multiple u-c-f-c members will be directing the sessions including head coach ryan hall and team captains nate bourdeau and bo jelovac.

According to the team as of about an hour ago - all time slots are now full but they are working on potentially adding more.

For more information on the camps and how to sign up if more become available - visit our website...wktv.com