West De Pere's Hampton reflects, looks ahead to next year at WVU

WE'VE DECIDED TOHONOR SOME OF THEAREA'S TOPATHLETES, WHO SAWTHEIR PREP CAREERSCUT SHORT...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARDJOINS US WITHMORE...WE'D BEAPPROACHINGPLAYOFF TIME RIGHTNOW...AND THE WEST DEPERE BASEBALL TEAMWOULD LIKELY BEGETTING READY FORANOTHER STATETOURNAMENT RUN...TODAY I CAUGHT UPWITH THEIR STARPITCHER - BENHAMPTON...WHO WAS ONE OFONLY TWO AREABASEBALL PLAYERSTO BE NAMED FIRSTTEAM ALL STATE, LASTSEASON...AFTER GOING 9 AND1 WITH A POINT 9-9 E-R-A... HELPING LEADWEST DE PERE TOTHE STATESEMIFINALS AS AJUNIOR...BEN HAMPTON WASLOOKING FORWARDTO ANOTHER RUN ATIT..."Every player kind of looksforward to their senioryear.

I was really lookingforward to my senioryear."WITH THE TEAMGOAL OF A STATETITLE...AND AN INDIVIDUALGOAL, OF ETCHINGHIS NAME IN THEPHANTOMS RECORDBOOK..."With the school recordbeing 250 careerstrikeouts I was only 91 or92 away.

So that wouldhave been pretty cool toget my name on theplaque in the cafeteria."WHEN THE W-I-A-AOFFICIALLYCANCELED THESEASON ON APRIL21st...HAMPTON'S FIRSTCALL... WENT TO HISLONGTIME COACH,JOE RUKAMP..."I let a few tears out but itwas so sad.

He's a guythat I look up to.

He wasone of the best coachesI've ever had.""We have a really greatrelationship.

I think herespects me and I have alot of respect for him as aperson and as an athlete."HAMTPON SAYS HE'SDISAPPOINTED HEWON'T GET TO HELPBRING RUKAMP HISSECOND STATETITLE...BUT HE'S STILL GOPLENTY OF BASEBALLAHEAD OF HIM... HE'LLPLAY DIVISION 1 INCOLLEGE - AT WESTVIRGINIA...THANKS TO A RAPIDRISE, LEADING INTOLAST SEASON..."My junior year was theyear that I really steppeditup.

My velo was as highas it has ever been.

Mycontrol was there, I was inthe weightroom.""Not many players havecontrol of three differentpitches the way he does.That separates him frmo alot of guys but throwinghigh 80s as a left handerseparates you from a lotof guys, too.""He's worked hard, man.He's earned everythinghe's gotten.

He's really putin the time and effort thelast couple of years to getphysically stronger andcontinue to work on thecraft of pitching.

HAMPTON HAS AWEIGHT ROOM IN HISBASEMENT SO HE'SHAD NO PROBLEMFINDING A WAY TOWORK OUT...HE SAYS WESTVIRGINIA HAS BEEN INTOUCH THROUGHOUTTHE SPRING -SENDING HIMWORKOUTS ANDTHEIR NUTRITIONGUIDE...MAKING SURE HE'LLBE READY FOR HISFRESHMAN YEAR OFCOLLEGE BALL - NEXTSPRING...