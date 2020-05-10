Local Churches Stick To Virtual Services

Churches are considering how to treat the state's Coronavirus health order.

We checked in with churches throughout the area and learned the majority of them did not host in-person services today even though the state's coronavirus health order has been amended to allow them to do so.

Waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside st.

Thomas episcopal church in huntsville where the reverend explained why.

I reached out to dozens of churches today, and not one of them was ready to hold an in person service tonight.

St thomas episcopal church had a wednesday service... but like so many others it was strictly virtual.

Rev.

Paul pradat - st.

Thomas episcopal church "we aren't even at the point of being able to open up and have in person worship experiences, but we've been talking about it and preparing for it for weeks.

That day is coming, it's not right now for us."

Reverend paul pradat says st thomas episcopal aims to open its doors to the public in june with a plan to help people social distance while in the church.

Until then, pradat says they'll keep having virtual- only services.

Rev.

Paul pradat - st.

Thomas episcopal church "there has been a pretty steep learning curve for us, unlike other churches that were doing this before this ever happened, we've had to step up and learn alot, but we've also realized how important it is moving forward" pradat says he misses seeing the church pews filled on wednesday and sundays take sot: rev.

Paul pradat - st.

Thomas episcopal church "it's been somewhat lonely, because you don't have the normal traffic coming through the church, you don't have the consistent sort of connection with a group of people" while the church still finds a way to connect online with its community .... it's not the same.

But it will have to do.

Rev.

Paul pradat - st.

Thomas episcopal church "we miss them.

We miss the chance to be together, we miss the community.

This is built around and based on the notion of community" last night we told you about st.

Joseph catholic church in huntsville and how it was planning an in-person service today.

I'm told about 20 people showed up and the church is unsure how it will expand in the future live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.