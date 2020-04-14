Dr. Fauci's Message About Reopening

Fauci warns more outbreaks could happen if states reopen too soon.

Dr. fauci is the nation's leading infectious diseases expert?

And ?s senator tina smith is relaying important information fauci wants to communicate to minnesotans.

The dfl senator talked to him in a committee hearing.

Smith had this to say about getting minnesota back to business.

"from my viewpoint, he reinforced we need to be putting public health and economic health hand in hand and be putting both of those things forward and that's what i'm trying my best to do."

Smith says doctor fauci is hoping and planning for the nation conducting 1 point 3 million tests a day in june.