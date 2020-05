Nursing school graduates ready to fight COVID-19

A YOUNG WOMANFROM WESTERN NEWYORK TOOK A BIGSTEP INTO THE WORLDOF NURSING.SHE HOPED TO TAKETHAT STEP ON ASTAGE ATGRADUATION -- BUTTHAT JUST WAS NOTPOSSIBLE.JEFF RUSACK SHOWSUS HOW FRIENDS ANDCOMMUNITY MEMBERSHELPED MAKE UP FORIT.GRADUATIONS WILLLOOK LIKE THIS, THISYEAR.VIRTUAL.OVER ZOOM.CERTAINLY NOT THEPOMP ANDCIRCUMSTANCESTUDENTS WEREEXPECTING.IT'S SOMETHING I LOOKFORWARD TO MYENTIRE LIFE,GRADUATING COLLEGE,A HUGE MILESTONE.BUT WE JUST KIND OFHAD TO ROLL WITH ITAND GO WITH IT.RACHEL MARACLEGRADUATED FROMTROCAIRE COLLEGEWEDNESDAY.SHE WAS ONE OFDOZENS AND IS NOW AREGISTERED NURSE.GETTING READY TO DOWHAT SHE LOVES IN ATIME WHERE HEREXPERTISE IS NEEDEDMORE THAN EVER.WELL, IT'S REALLYAMAZING I ACTUALLYALREADY WORK AT THEVA ON A COVID FLOORSO IT'S ACTUALLY BEENCRAZY GOING INTO ITLIKE THIS.

BUT IT'SALSO BEEN REALLYAMAZING.

I'M ACTUALLYREALLY LUCKY TO HAVEALL THESE PEOPLEAROUND ME ANDEVERYONE I WORKWITH SUPPORTING ME.HER FAMILY ANDFRIENDS COULDN'TLET HER GRADUATEWITHOUT A LITTLECELEBRATION.THEY LINED HERSOUTH BUFFALOSTREET AND MADESURE SHE KNOWSSHE'S LOVED ANDAPPRECIATED.I HAD NO IDEA.

IT WASSUCH A SHOCK.NURSES, DOCTORS...ALL IN THE MEDICALFIELD ARE ON THEFRONT LINE OF THISVIRUS.AND THE NOW..THERE'S A NEWROUND OFGRADUATES..

READYTO TO TAKE ON THEFIGHT.JEFF RUSACK 7 EWN.